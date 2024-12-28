Son murdered mother on Christmas Eve in Massapequa, cops say

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 57-year-old mother in their Massapequa apartment on Christmas Eve, Nassau County police said.

Jeremy Emmanuel Lopez Ramirez, 27, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Josefina Ramirez Montero at their home on Old Sunrise Highway on the evening of Dec. 24.

“The victim and the son were the only people in the apartment,” Det. Lt. Scott Skrynecki told the Press, noting that the motive is unclear.

Homicide squad detectives said the suspect went to the laundromat, came home, then allegedly stabbed his mother in the head and abdomen. The suspect was captured on video surveillance footage discarding the murder weapon in front of the apartment building, according to investigators.

Skrynecki noted that there were no documented domestic incidents reported between the suspect and victim, but interviews suggested Ramirez had violent tendencies. The police spokesman added that anyone experiencing domestic violence should report it to police before it escalates.

The suspect was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead. Attorney information was not immediately available for the suspect.