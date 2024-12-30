Sands Points uses record amount of water during October despite drought

As Nassau County recorded the driest October on record, Sands Points residents used a record amount of water during the month.



The village’s water pumpage numbers between January and October 2024 were recently provided to the Port Washington News after a Freedom of Information Law request.



In addition to the current yearly pumpage, the table provided to the Port Washington News by Sands Point also includes the village’s monthly pumpage statistics starting back in 2020.



Water usage by residents was higher during 2024 in Sands Points than in 2023 for all but one month: May. While there was an uptick in usage this year when comparing it to years past, the numbers are in line with historic averages with a few exceptions.



April, September, and October 2024 saw a greater monthly use of water in Sands Point than all other recorded years.



January, February, March, June, July, and August all saw higher monthly water usage during 2024 than in 2023, but not greater than all other recorded years.



November and December water usage numbers were not included in the document provided to the Port Washington News by the village. The village pumped 13,480,500 gallons of water during November 2023 and 9,023,200 gallons in December that same year.



“The recent record volume of water usage in a month was driven by the recent drought. We are confident that December pumpage will be in line with historic averages,” the Sands Point Board of Trustees said in a statement to the Port Washington News.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, which reports drought conditions across the United States, shows Nassau County shifting back and forth between a moderate drought and a severe drought. Nassau County recorded the driest October on record and Suffolk County the second driest October in 130 years.



According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, during the fall most of Long Island was listed under a moderate drought, while parts of western Nassau County and New York City were under a severe drought.



Incorporated in 1910, the Village of Sands Point covers nearly 3,000 acres at the tip of the Port Washington peninsula.



While the majority of Port Washington residents are served by The Port Washington Water District, The Village of Sands Point has its own municipal water system operated by the village’s Water Department, which is responsible for providing water for the entire municipality.



Efforts to solicit comments from the Sands Point Water Department were unsuccessful.

