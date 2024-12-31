Long Island New Years Eve Events 2024

Billy Joel performs onstage during his New Year’s Eve Concert at the Barclays Center of Brooklyn on December 31, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

NOON NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

Skate into the new year with United Skates of America. Enjoy a character filled day with pizza and a mock countdown to noon. 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford, unitedskates.com, $22, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Dec. 31.

MERRICK LIBRARY’S ANNUAL NOON YEAR’S EVE PARTY

The Merrick Library’s annual Noon Year’s Eve is back! Celebrate the end of 2024 without the late-night wait. Merrick Library 2279 Merrick Ave., Merrick, facebook.com, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 31.

OHEKA CASTLE

It’s time to wine and dine with Oheka this New Year’s Eve. Be served from either the a la Carte menu or the three-course fix menu. 135 W Gate Dr., Huntington, ohkbarandrestaurant.com, $150, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 31

BLACKLIGHT! NEON NEW YEAR’S: PAINTING WITH A TWIST

Grab hold of your aprons and get ready for a night of neon fun! People 10 and up can attend the event, but must have a valid ID for the selection of beer and wine. 855 Merrick Rd., Baldwin, paintingwithatwist.com $35 , 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Dec 31.

NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER AT DESMOND’S

Enjoy an evening for the whole family with a three-course meal to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Remember to reserve your table to get in on the wonderful night. 5720 NY-25A.,Wading River, eastwindlongisland.com, $64.95+ Tax & Gratuity, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec 31.

NEW YEAR’S LAUGHIN’ EVE

This end of the year comedy event is sure to get you cackling till that ball drops at midnight. There are two available times to choose from. 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, theatrethree.com,$70+, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. Dec. 31.

FISHES & WISHES – NEW YEAR’S EVE FAMILY PARTY

Get ready for a family-filled celebration at the Long Island Aquarium. Open for all ages to attend, let’s make a splash this New Year. 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, longislandaquarium.com Adults: $155, Children 3-12: $94 and Children 2 and under: $10.35 (members save 10%), 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Dec. 31.

NEW YEAR’S EVE FAMILY SKATE PARTY

The skating continues at night with United Skates of America. Enjoy this countdown roller skating event with food and drinks provided throughout the night. 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford, unitedskates.com, $28, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

RING IN 2025 WITH THE FOX!

Come check out this elegant event to end the year off right. There are multiple times and rooms to choose from with each ticket being all-inclusive. 7725 Jericho Turnpike., Woodbury, thefoxhollow.com, tickets start at $179+, 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m., 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m. or 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31.

MIRABELLE’S NYE GATSBY GALA

Be thrown right into the 1920’s at the Gatsby Gala. Enjoy a cocktail hour followed by a delicious dinner. 150 Main St., Stony Brook, mirabelleatthreevillageinn.com, $180, 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31.

NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA IN THE GRAND BALLROOM

Get ready to countdown to the new year with East Wind. Enjoy the five hours of the eventful bash for 2025. 5720 NY-25A.,Wading River, eastwindlongisland.com, $155, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Dec. 31.

NEW YEAR’S EVE MOONLIT WHITE EXTRAVAGANZA

Get ready for a fun and affordable New Year’s Eve. With an unlimited open bar, raffles and more. The Royal Palm 2143 Boundary Ave., Farmingdale, eventbrite.com, $88.95, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Dec. 31.

NEW YEARS EVE HONKY TONK

This celebration features the Salt Hill Band with a special DJ performance spinning country hits and classic New Year’s Eve tunes. There will also be a contest for best dressed, games, and more. The Room at Clubhouse Hamptons, 174 Daniels Hole Rd., East Hampton, eventbrite.com $40 presale, $50 DOS. 9 p.m. Dec. 31.

BILLY JOEL: NEW YEAR’S EVE AT UBS ARENA

Your favorite Long Island native is coming back to Elmont to celebrate another New Year. Grab a ticket before they’re gone. UBS Arena 2400 Hempstead Tpke., Belmont Park, ubsarena.com, remaining tickets $1,119.25+, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2024: STANDARD REC

This year it’s time to party with Standard Rec for a night to remember. Experience the DJ, hor d’oeuvres and much more. 49 E. Main St., Patchogue, stndrec.com, $90, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH THE NEW YORK BEE GEES

Get ready for one of the hottest tribute concerts in the country. Enjoy this amazing band with notable players from Long Island and New York. 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com, $38.75, 10 p.m. Dec. 31.

NEW YEARS EVE 2025 AT ULTRA SOUTHAMPTON

Looking for the night of your life, look no further than Ultra Southampton. Hit up this Hampton’s nightclub, the party doesn’t end after midnight. 125 Tuckahoe Lane, Southampton, eventbrite.com, $23.18+, 10 p.m.-3 a.m. Dec. 31.

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT CANCUN LONG ISLAND

Get a taste of Cancun right here on Long Island this New Year’s Eve. There will be party favors, an open bar and an after party. 206 West Old Country Rd., Hicksville, eventbrite.com, $60.54, 10 p.m.-4 a.m. Dec 31.

-Compiled by Alyssa R. Griffin