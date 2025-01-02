Ava Fruchter named Student of the Quarter by Nassau BOCES Barry Tech

Ava Fruchter, a student from the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District, has been named Student of the Quarter at Nassau BOCES Barry Tech, a career and technical education high school.

Fruchter, who is enrolled in the Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Administration program, earned the distinction for her outstanding grades, exemplary attendance, strong work ethic and consistent preparedness.

The Student of the Quarter honor is awarded to students who demonstrate exceptional initiative in class projects and serve as role models for their peers in both academic and workplace settings.

Nassau BOCES Barry Tech provides specialized training and education in a variety of career fields, preparing students for success in the workforce or further education. The Student of the Quarter recognition highlights individuals who embody the program’s core values of dedication, professionalism and leadership.