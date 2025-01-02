Glen Cove celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with programs

Programming to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day will start at 9:15 a.m. at Finley Middle School, following a march from First Baptist Church

The City of Glen Cove will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 20 with programming and events under this year’s theme, “We Are Stronger Together.”

The event begins at 8:45 a.m. with a march. The march will begin in front of the First Baptist Church in Glen Cove and lead to Finley Middle School, where a commemorative program will commence at 9:15 a.m. The program will feature inspiring speeches, performances, and reflections celebrating King’s message of unity and justice.

The city said attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to NOSH, a local food pantry and delivery service.

“Dr. King’s legacy reminds us that our strength lies in unity. By coming together as a community, we honor his vision and continue the work of creating a just and inclusive society,” said Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck in a release.

The city thanks Sheryl Goodine, the director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission, and community volunteers for their work on this program.

For more information, contact Roni Jenkins at Roni.Jenkins@glencoveny.gov.

Information provided by the City of Glen Cove