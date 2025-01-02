Syosset celebrates Hanukkah at menorah lighting

Community leaders and residents gathered on Dec. 25 to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah at 50 Jackson Ave.

The North Shore Synagogue, the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce and community members lit the community menorah on Dec. 25 to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.

“As the sun set upon Syosset, it offered all of us a beautiful opportunity to rejoice in the miracles of Hanukkah and the holiday season, reflect upon the many blessings in our lives, and renew our fervent prayers for lasting peace for Israel and the entire world,” Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Drucker said in a release.

The Menorah is displayed at 50 Jackson Ave., near the Syosset railroad station, and will be lit each of the eight nights of Hanukkah.

“We are thankful to Rabbi Jaimee Shalhevet of the North Shore Synagogue, Syosset-Woodbury Chamber President Russell Green and his team for securing this prominent site for the menorah, and the entire community for coming together for an evening filled with joy, hope and unity,” Drucker said.