Oyster Bay

Town of Oyster Bay’s Winter Toddler Sports Program returns

The town’s six-week Toddler Sports Program returns on Feb. 11
The Town of Oyster Bay’s Winter Toddler Sports Program will return on Feb. 11 for children ages 3 through 4. The six-week program will take place at the Hicksville Athletic Center.

“The town’s Toddler Sports Program is a fantastic way to teach your toddler the fundamentals of sports in a fun and social environment,” said Councilman Louis Imbroto in a release.

Registration opens on Jan. 7 at  oysterbaytown.com/portal. Space is limited. The program cost is $75 per child for town residents and $90 per child whose care giver is a town resident but not the child.

A guardian must be present at each class during the six-week period. Each class is approximately 50 minutes.

Classes take place on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. or 11:00 a.m. and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at the athletic center. Classes begin on Feb. 11.

“This program is sure to be a hit with children and parents alike, as youngsters are given the opportunity to learn the basics of various different sports such as tee-ball, flag football and more along with children their own age,” Imbroto said.

During registration, the child’s birth certificate and a tax or utility bill will be required to validate age and proof of residency. A guardian must be present during the class.

For additional information, please call (516) 797-7945.

Information provided by the Town of Oyster Bay 

