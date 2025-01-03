Quantcast
Community Events
Farmingdale

Farmingdale drops the ball on New Year’s Eve

By Casey Fahrer Posted on
New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Farmingdale
Farmingdale ended 2024 with a celebratory ball drop that faced difficulties but got the community together one final time before the new year.

“The early ball drop in Farmingdale this year was a huge success,” the village said in a press release.

Farmingdale residents gathered to watch the annual ball drop on New Year's Eve.
The Farmingdale Business Improvement District, Farmingdale Village Fire Department, Farmingdale Chamber of Commerce and Farmingdale Village Board hosted the town’s annual ball drop on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at the Village Green, right off Main Street. The free event featured free fire pits, hot chocolates, noise makers, and live music from a local band called the Electic Dudes.

The Electric Dudes performing at the Farmingdale Village New Year's Eve ball drop.
Forecasts predicted heavy rain in the area at the typical time of the event. That led to the ball drop being moved less than 24 hours from the time of the event to 5:30 p.m. instead of its original 7:30 p.m. slot.

Hundreds of people attended the event, leading to the village feeling overwhelmingly positive about the outcome.

“We could have been there and the rain could have poured at 9 o’clock or it could have gotten canceled, so we really felt victorious,” the village said.

