Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Local News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Terrorist attack victims, beached whales and more

By Posted on
top 5
The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include two dead whales washing up in one day.
Atlantic Marine Conservation Society

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week:

Two Long Island natives among New Orleans terrorist attack victims

L.-R.: New Orleans victims Billy DiMaio and Matthew Tenedorio
L.-R.: New Orleans victims Billy DiMaio and Matthew Tenedorio

Two 25-year-old men with Long Island roots were among at least 14 people killed in the New Orleans terrorist attack in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Two dead whales wash up in one day on Long Island beaches

dead whales
This humpback whale was found dead in Long Beach on Dec. 30, 2024 (Photo by Atlantic Marine Conservation Society)

Marine biologists are investigating what caused two dead whales to wash up in one day on Long Island beaches about 20 miles from one another this week.

Federal court sides with Town of Hempstead over congestion pricing lawsuit location

don clavin congestion pricing e1735853456755
Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin speaking against congestion pricing at a press conference

A federal court sided with the Town of Hempstead on Thursday, agreeing that their upcoming congestion pricing lawsuit should be heard at the Nassau County Supreme Court because the complaint concerns state law.

Cable innovator Charles Dolan of Cove Neck dies at 98

Charles Dolan
Charles Dolan, then-chairman of Cablevision Systems Corp., speaking to the Long Island Association and business community at a catering hall in Woodbury, New York on June 12, 1997. (Photo by Don Jacobsen/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Restaurateur Poll Brothers buy Roslyn’s former Jolly Fisherman

jolly fisherman
The Poll Brothers are taking over the former Jolly Fisherman building in Roslyn to open a new restaurant next summer, according to NewsdayLong Island Press archives

The Poll Brothers, a big name in the Long Island restaurant scene, have purchased the former Jolly Fisherman building at 25 Main St. in Roslyn to become its latest dining experience, according to a published report.

About the Author

More Local News News

More from our Sister Sites