Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Terrorist attack victims, beached whales and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week:

Two 25-year-old men with Long Island roots were among at least 14 people killed in the New Orleans terrorist attack in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Marine biologists are investigating what caused two dead whales to wash up in one day on Long Island beaches about 20 miles from one another this week.

A federal court sided with the Town of Hempstead on Thursday, agreeing that their upcoming congestion pricing lawsuit should be heard at the Nassau County Supreme Court because the complaint concerns state law.

The Poll Brothers, a big name in the Long Island restaurant scene, have purchased the former Jolly Fisherman building at 25 Main St. in Roslyn to become its latest dining experience, according to a published report.