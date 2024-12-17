Quantcast
Roslyn

Restaurateur Poll Brothers buy Roslyn’s former Jolly Fisherman

jolly fisherman
The Poll Brothers are taking over the former Jolly Fisherman building in Roslyn to open a new restaurant next summer, according to Newsday
Long Island Press archives

The Poll Brothers, a big name in the Long Island restaurant scene, have purchased the former Jolly Fisherman building at 25 Man St. in Roslyn to become its latest dining experience, according to a published report.

Efforts to solicit comment from the new owners Gillis and George Poll or the Poll Restaurant group were unavailing.

Gillis and George Poll operate eight restaurants, with seven located on Long Island and the eighth in Aventura, Florida – which was opened in 2023. The cuisines of their restaurants are diverse, including traditional Italian, steakhouse dining and Asian cuisine.

Three of their restaurants are also located in Roslyn, including Hendrick’s Tavern on Northern Boulevard and within a stone’s throw from the former Jolly Fisherman.

The Jolly Fisherman was a Roslyn Staple for more than six decades but closed last year after 66 years in business. Three generations of the Scheiner family operated the restaurant from the time it opened in 1957 and until it closed in June of 2023.

Another family business, Pietro’s, took over the spot in 2023 but closed after just eight months. Pietro’s is a Manhattan-based Italian restaurant whose been serving traditional plates for 92 years. It’s location in Midtown East still remains open.

The Poll Brothers were rumored to take over the Jolly Fisherman last year once its closing was announced, but the brothers said that it wasn’t in the cards as they were opening their first Florida restaurant.

The name and concept of the new restaurant has not been determined yet but plans are to open the new spot in the summer.

