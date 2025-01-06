Dr. Robert Suzzi Valli tribute

Dr. Robert Suzzi Valli, born in 1984 in Brooklyn, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Dec. 28, 2024. He was 40.

Rob is survived by his husband, Robbie Bradshaw of Hudson Heights, New York City; his mother, Sophia Suzzi Valli of Floral Park; his

brothers and sisters, Michael and Michelle Suzzi Valli, Anthony; Noella Suzzi Valli; Jennifer and Thomas Grosso, and Michael Taglietta; his eight nieces and nephews: Sofia, Gabriel, Matthew, Mia, Olivia, Luca, Giulio, & Ava, and many close aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his loving father, Angelo Suzzi Valli, who passed away in 2023 and his sister-in-law, Stephanie Bradshaw Taglietta, who passed away in 2021.

In 1985, Rob’s family moved from Brooklyn to Floral Park a year after Rob’s birth. He was raised in Floral Park attending John Lewis Childs Elementary School and Floral Park Memorial High School (class of 2002), where his senior superlative was “Most Likely to Start the Next Dance Craze.”

As a first generation Italian/Sammarinese (San Marino), his mother and father fostered a strong connection to his cultural heritage, and they imparted importance of family, education and a strong work ethic.

Rob became fluent in Italian from his parents often communicating in Italian and his mother being a lifelong Italian teacher (which impacted his career choice of teaching later on).

He spent much of his childhood with his family, brothers, and cousins at dinners, parties, sleepovers, and special occasions. Family, love, generosity were core values in his upbringing and those values carried through his entire life. Rob became a lifelong friend to anyone he made a connection with.

Many of his closest friendships today were forged in his childhood and teenage years.

Rob was also a lifelong New York Islanders fan and was a regular at the Nassau Coliseum, Barclays Center, and most recently the UBS arena.

In his childhood years, he could be seen playing driveway hockey with his brothers, where they made him play goalie so they could take shots on him, which he always remembered fondly. When he wasn’t tending goal, he loved to pretend he was the referee.

He spent his final birthday in October 2024 watching the Islanders in box seats, surrounded by his closest friends and family. The Islanders won in a shootout.

During his upbringing, Rob found a love for math and science. After high school, he attended Manhattan College (now University) to study physics. He eventually found his true passion through various math professors who impacted his life and studies, and he became a math major in his junior year.

He graduated with honors in 2006 and went on to pursue his masters and doctorate from The Graduate Center at the CUNY. He successfully

defended his thesis in August 2013 with a specialty in hyperbolic geometry.

True to form, Rob felt a special connection with his experience at Manhattan College, and shortly after his graduation, pursued a tenure track professor position at Manhattan.

He was hired and continued as a full time professor up weeks before his passing. During his tenure, he published several scholarly articles, served on multiple college wide committees including the Middle States committee to renew the University’s accreditation, and moderator of the math club and math honors society, Pi Mu Epsilon.

He soon became a beloved professor not only in the Math department but across the whole University.

Rob moved to Riverdale in Bronx to be closer to work in 2016, where he met his husband Robbie online in 2017. They shared their first date at Kingsbridge Social Club, walking around Riverdale, and talking until the middle of the night. Their connection grew quickly and they moved to the Hudson Heights section of Washington Heights in July 2018.

They shared a love of board games, Italian food, theatre, Harry Potter (the ultimate SlytherPuff couple), classic ’80s/’90s movies, dance parties, and just making each other laugh by being silly around each other. Early in their relationship, they realized their “inner kids were best

friends” and that became a mantra of their relationship.

They were married on Oct. 21, 2023 at Cross Orange in Asbury Park, N.J., officiated by their dear friends. The reception

theme was ’80s/’90s dance party.

Rob was known by all as kind, selfless, and generous. He had an infectious laugh and simply enjoyed being in the company of close friends and family. He brought pure joy to the many people in his life and his impact will remain long past his passing.

Rob’s family is also grateful to all those who have been part of his journey. He positively impacted many people in his lifetime, and in the end was helped by many more. He felt the immense love and support from friends and family while navigating the challenges of his final weeks.

We thank everyone who touched his life. Condolences to the family are welcome via social media or email

at bradshawrob@mac.com