Glen Cove to boost tourism with $553K county grant

Glen Cove will use a $553,000 grant from the Nassau County Boost Tourism Program to complete upgrades to parks and sports facilities for the purpose of improving public spaces and increasing tourism in the city.

“The grant currently funds several projects aimed at enhancing Glen Cove’s recreational facilities,” said Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck.

Panzenbeck said the city is currently upgrading the backstops at public baseball fields and the wall at the gold course’s driving. At the last City Council meeting, Panzenbeck said the city is not responsible for paying back the grant money.

With the grant, Stanco Park will continue to receive upgrades. Last year the city upgraded the park’s basketball courts. Glen Cove will continue the project this year by improving the tennis courts, Panzenbeck said.

Stanco Park offers space for a variety of sports and recreation, including golf, tennis, pickleball, handball and basketball. The space features a playground and a restaurant as well.

The improved facilities will be used to host Long Island games and tournaments, attracting residents from outside of the city, Panzenbeck said. She said upgrades to recreational spaces “enhance Glen Cove’s appeal as a destination.”

Upgrades to city baseball fields, the golf course and Stanco Park will all contribute to increased participation in the city, Panzenbeck said.

“By investing in these facilities, we’re creating opportunities to host more baseball and softball tournaments, attract golfers and golf outings and showcase our city as a hub for sports and recreation,” she said.

Panzenbeck said the city applied for the county grant with the intention of increasing tourism. She said improving recreational facilities will help boost the city as a whole. With new sports spaces, the city can host regional tournaments and matches, attracting new visitors.

“These improvements not only support local sports leagues but also bring outside teams and their families into our city,” she said. “This influx benefits local businesses and fosters tourism, further solidifying Glen Cove as a vibrant community for all to enjoy.”