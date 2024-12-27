Glen Cove receives $553K grant from Nassau County for city youth services and recreation

Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck has announced that the city’s Youth Services and Recreation department received a recent boost with a $550,000 grant from Nassau County’s Boost Nassau Tourism Program.

Panzenbeck said the city will not be required to pay the county back.

“We’re very happy to be getting that,” she said.

City Council Members also expressed their appreciation.

“It’s not every day we get half a million dollars, so I’m appreciative of that,” said Council Member Daniella Fugazy Scagliola.

“That’s phenomenal,” said Council Member Marsha Silverman.

The council also discussed city savings and approved an agreement with Tyler Technologies to update their services at its Dec. 19 meeting. To cut costs, the new agreement excludes certain services that the city is not using.

The new agreement will cost $20,300 to implement and will cost about $15,000 annually.

“We are implementing an automated vendor software solution,” Panzenbeck said. “It’ll cut down on errors and it’ll cut down on time.”

Panzenbeck credited city Controller Michael Piccirillo with finding this solution.

She said his hard work in the city serves as a “role model for everybody.”

The council unanimously approved the grant money and new agreement.

“Great savings and great getting money,” said Council Member Grady Farnan.