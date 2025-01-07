Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Levittown

Two dead after car hits utility pole

By Casey Fahrer Posted on
Loring Road in Levittown
Loring Road in Levittown
Photo courtesy of Casey Fahrer

A car crash in Levittown Sunday left two people dead, according to police.

Gerhard Frobart, 89, was reportedly driving a 2001 Ford Taurus on Loring Road at 5:30 p.m. when his vehicle hit a utility pole, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 88-year-old Ella Gimpel, was transported to a local hospital before succumbing to her injuries, according to reports.

Frobart was a Farmingdale resident while Gimpel lived in East Meadow, police said.  There were no other injuries in the accident.

About the Author

More Levittown News

More from our Sister Sites