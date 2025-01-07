Two dead after car hits utility pole

A car crash in Levittown Sunday left two people dead, according to police.

Gerhard Frobart, 89, was reportedly driving a 2001 Ford Taurus on Loring Road at 5:30 p.m. when his vehicle hit a utility pole, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 88-year-old Ella Gimpel, was transported to a local hospital before succumbing to her injuries, according to reports.

Frobart was a Farmingdale resident while Gimpel lived in East Meadow, police said. There were no other injuries in the accident.