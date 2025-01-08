Garden City High School student Audrey Pressoir selected for 2025 All-Eastern treble chorus

Audrey Pressoir, a junior at Garden City High School, has been selected to perform as an Alto II in the Treble Chorus at the 2025 All-Eastern Festival. The event will take place from April 24-27, 2025, at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

This biennial festival features the top high school students from the eastern United States. These exceptional musicians will rehearse and perform challenging programs under the direction of renowned conductors.

To be eligible for All-Eastern, students must be in 11th or 12th grade and have either performed or served as an alternate in their state’s 2024 All-State Festival. This November, Audrey earned the honor of performing at the All-State Festival in Rochester. She is a dedicated member of the Garden City music department, actively participating in both chamber choir and vocal jazz.

“I am incredibly proud of Audrey for being accepted into the prestigious All-Eastern Festival” said Amanda Hauser, district coordinator for music and the arts. “Her dedication to music and her outstanding performances, including her success at the All-State Festival, exemplify her exceptional talent and hard work. We are excited to see her represent our school and community on such a distinguished stage.”