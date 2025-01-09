Hicksville Board of Education December meeting highlights

At the Dec. 18 Hicksville Board of Education meeting, Superintendent of Schools Ted Fulton recognized six outstanding students for their recent accomplishments, including a New York State PTA Contest winner, four NYSSMA All-State participants, and the 2024 District Holiday Card winner.

Dutch Lane Elementary School student Insiya Ali, a third grader, was one of 12 winners of the New York State PTA Contest for her video on “Why reading is important for your health and wellness.”

Four Hicksville High School students were selected for the prestigious NYSSMA All-State Festival in December. Owen Chan performed in the All-State Piano Showcase, Matthew Kilfeather-Bonello was an alternate for the All-State Choir, Lauren Mason was a member of the All-State Wind Ensemble, and John Ryan Chaplin performed in the All-State Symphonic Orchestra. These selections were based on their exceptional solo performances at the Spring 2024 NYSSMA Solo Festivals.

The 2024 District Holiday Card winner was 11th grader Julian Gandolfo, who designed the card in the school’s Advanced Graphic Design Class using Adobe Photoshop. His design features a polar bear and penguin in a serene winter landscape with the northern lights in the background.