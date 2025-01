Pictured left to right, state Sen. Jack M. Martins, state Sen. Siela Bynoe, state Sen. Patricia Canzoneri Fitzpatrick and state Sen. Steve Rhoads

The state Senate kicked off the 2025 legislative session with its opening day on Jan. 8.

Senators of the Long Island Delegation including state Senator Jack M. Martins, state Senator Siela Bynoe, state Senator Patricia Canzoneri Fitzpatrick and state Senator Steve Rhoads got together with the plan to get back to work with this new session.

“It’s an honor to represent the great people of Long Island,” Martins said.