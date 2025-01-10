Macy’s Closing Three Locations on Long Island

Three Macy’s locations on Long Island are among more than five dozen slated to close nationwide as part of the department store chain’s restructuring plan to focus on its most lucrative stores.

The local closures are the Macy’s Backstage Backstage Lake Success on Union Turnpike in New Hyde Park, the Macy’s at Sunrise Mall in Massapequa, and the Macy’s Backstage Backstage Melville at Walt Whitmall Mall in Huntington Station — but the main Macy’s at that mall is not slated to close.

“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc., said in a statement.

The plan includes closing approximately 150 underproductive stores over a three-year period, Macy’s said. Another 66 Macy’s stores closed last year.

A full list of the 66 current closures can be found here. They include its Brooklyn flagship and another in Queens.

Clearance sales are expected to start in February and run through April.

The company will still have 10 locations on LI, including those at Smith Haven Mall, South Shore Mall, Roosevelt Field Mall, Green Acres Mall, in Hampton Bays and in Manhasset.