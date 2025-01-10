Student-run Café Provides on-the-job experience

Middle and high school students in the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District are gaining practical work experience through POB Perk, a student-operated café initiative at Howard B. Mattlin Middle School and Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School.

At the high school, POB Perk operates in Room 122, offering baked goods, snacks, and drinks during periods two through eight. Students manage tasks such as customer service, cash handling, food preparation, and inventory management. The program also teaches skills in basic accounting and marketing.

At the middle school, POB Perk is open to staff members during select periods on Tuesdays through Thursdays. Students assist with food preparation, inventory, and payments.

The program is led by Special Education teachers Christina Karayiannis at the high school and Susan Ham at the middle school, providing students with essential job skills and fostering community engagement.