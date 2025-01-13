Wells Fargo opens new Port Washington branch

Elected officials and business leaders joined banking executives at a grand opening celebration Jan. 9 for Wells Fargo’s newest Long Island location, which is part of the bank’s expansion across the state and Long Island.



During the grand opening Wells Fargo awarded a $50,000 grant to the United Way of Long Island in support of their Family Support Project program, which helps families remain in their homes, and children remain in their schools.



The opening was attended by Silvia Lara, district manager for New York expansion, who was joined by Wells Fargo Head of Branch Strategy and Market Growth Sophia Dadas, Wells Fargo Regional Executive Matt Ickes and Theresa Regnante, president and CEO of United Way of Long Island.



In addition, several elected officials attended the opening, including North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and members of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce.

“We have been supporting this organization for the past 15 years and we will continue to do that,” Lara said. “This company supports families with financial and health resources,” Lara estimated that the $50,000 grant could help 20-25 families remain in their home.



United Way of Long Island is a nonprofit organization whose priorities include creating equity across Long Island by investing in partnerships, helping the most vulnerable and at risk through organizations and programs that demonstrate raising the bar for fairness and equal access to services according to their website.



The new branch, which officially opened for business last month, is at 1020 Port Washington Blvd., joining 12 other locations in Nassau County. The 3,550-square-foot building was formerly occupied by Capital One Bank.



Wells Fargo said that they are planning on opening several more branches in New York City, Nassau, and Suffolk this year.



“We have been doing an amazing job throughout the expansion efforts throughout New York,” Lara said in an interview with the Port Washington News. “This is the 12th branch on Long Island and we have about 70 branches in the state and more coming on the way,”

Lara mentioned that Wells Fargo is trying to provide their branches with up-to-date supplies and materials for customers.

“When it comes to resources, not only do we have these branches equipped with the right technology, but I think the combination of our technology with educational information for customers and resources they can leverage,” Lara added.



Lara pointed to examples such as spending and budgeting where Wells Fargo technologies are helping their customers.



In addition she mentioned examples such as planning for retirement and education where “we have great bankers within our branches with the ability to get deeper into conversation with customers and help them with more complex needs,”



Wells Fargo is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Serving one in three households and more than 10% of small businesses, it is a leading middle-market banking provider with approximately $1.9 trillion in assets according to their website.



The bank contended that it works to create positive social impact in the communities it serves by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.



The social impact is what this branch and future ones are built on, according to Lara.



“We’re here for the customers and the community. Every inch of this branch was designed with the customers’ needs in mind. We want to be known for delivering a great experience to our customers.” she said.