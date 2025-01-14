Art League of Long Island celebrates 70th anniversary

The Art League of Long Island celebrates 70 years with a new logo, designed by student Cory L Good

The Art League of Long Island is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, complete with ‘70s-themed workshops. Special macrame, wood whittling and scarf dying classes will bring a “groovy” twist to the league’s usual programming.

The Art League, founded in 1955, aims to provide quality art courses and foster a creative space for artists, according to its website. Since its founding, the league has expanded programming to include classes for all ages and mediums.

“The educational offerings have changed to meet the changing tides of artists and their needs as well,” said Art League Director Marianne Della Croce.

In the past three years that Della Croce has been director, she said the league has expanded its outreach programs, hosting art supply drives for families in need.

“The Art League has grown in classes, in mediums,” Tischler said. “Art grows and changes, and we have things from abstracts to realism.”

Tischler was an Art League student herself at 17 years old. Since then, she’s gone to art school, worked as one of the league’s assistant instructors, taught as an instructor for 10 years and now oversees the league’s marketing department.

In the time she has been with the league, she said it has grown in a variety of ways.

But, perhaps most importantly, she said the Art League aims to build community.

“The Art League is a home,” Marketing Director Amy Tischler said. “It’s a home for our students, it’s a home for a lot of people who need community.”

She said the league’s goal is to foster connection in the classroom by meeting each students’ needs.

“We collectively try to make every single class about the community,” Tischler said.

The Art League’s community outreach programs have created memorable experiences for students of all ages, Tischler and Della Croce said.

Della Croce said one of the most memorable programs she has seen at the league is the Go Ape Exhibition, an annual event that features artwork from Long Island high schoolers. She said the exhibition showcases the importance of art for young artists.

“We see in teens’ artwork their processes for working through challenges they face today and their creativity in using media in different ways,” she said. “Every year it’s truly an inspiring exhibition.”

To celebrate the league’s 70th anniversary, the organization is hosting special events throughout the year. Not only are there expanded class offerings, but there will also be an anniversary gala and art exhibit.

The gala in May will have a special exhibition by the Art League’s tenured instructor, David Peikon, and the anniversary exhibition will build upon ’70s-themed programming.

The exhibition, called “Pigments of my Imagination,” was designed “to allow more color and vibrancy—just like the ’70s—to come through,” Tischler said.

To celebrate the league’s artists, the Art league selected a new logo, designed by student Cory L Good. The league will also begin a social media campaign, which will feature 70 of the league’s instructors and students on its Instagram page.

For more information on the Art League of Long Island and its programs, visit artleagueli.org.