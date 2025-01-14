Citrus season is in full swing this January

Citrus fruits are at their peak in January, making it the perfect time to indulge in the vibrant, zesty flavors of oranges, lemons, grapefruits, limes and clementines. These fruits not only brighten up your winter days, but they also pack a nutritional punch with their high vitamin C content.

According to Peter Mamais, manager of North Shore Farms, a family-owned grocery store, citrus is a major staple for customers during this time of year.

“Citrus is in season right now, and everyone wants oranges in January,” he said while pointing to a variety of fruit in the store’s produce section.

As a grocer deeply involved in the day-to-day operations, Mamais sees firsthand how citrus consumption spikes during the winter months. His store, which offers a wide range of fresh produce, boasts a selection of some of the most popular citrus varieties. Among them, oranges take center stage.

“Navels are the nicest,” Mamais explained, referring to one of the most beloved varieties, known for their sweet flavor and easy-to-peel skin. “People come in for navels all the time, especially for fresh juice.”

In addition to the classic navel oranges, Mamais also highlights the growing popularity of other citrus fruits like clementines.

“Clementines are big; everyone loves the Cuties brand,” he said, referring to the small, easy-to-peel mandarin oranges that are a favorite among children and adults alike. These juicy, bite-sized fruits have become a household staple in many kitchens during the winter months, with their sweet flavor and convenience making them an irresistible snack.

While oranges, lemons and clementines are some of the most sought-after citrus fruits, Mamais also points to the importance of grapefruit and limes in winter.

“Grapefruit is another favorite, especially for people looking for a tart and refreshing taste,” he said. With its slightly bitter and tangy flavor, Grapefruit is often enjoyed on its own or incorporated into fresh fruit salads, smoothies or even savory dishes. Additionally, limes are a versatile citrus fruit used in various recipes, from zesty marinades and dressings to cocktails and desserts.

As a family-owned business, North Shore Farms prides itself on offering high-quality, fresh produce to its loyal customers. Mamais, whose family has been involved in the grocery business for years, emphasizes the importance of sourcing the best fruits available to satisfy demand during citrus season.

“We work hard to ensure that our customers have access to the best varieties of citrus,” he said. “It’s all about giving them what they want and making sure they leave the store happy.”

For families looking to incorporate more citrus into their winter diet, the options are endless. From bright, juicy oranges to tangy grapefruits and the ever-popular clementines, there is a citrus fruit to suit every taste.

And for those who enjoy fresh-squeezed juice, Mamais suggests choosing oranges that are ideal for juicing. “The navels are perfect for making fresh juice,” he said. “Their sweetness makes them a great choice for a refreshing, healthy drink.”

Citrus is more than just a seasonal trend; it’s a celebration of freshness and flavor that adds a burst of color to the colder months. Whether you’re looking for a quick snack, a healthy addition to your meal or a fresh glass of juice, the extensive selection of citrus fruits available this month are sure to satisfy.

“Citrus is just great for this time of year,” Mamais said. “It brightens up your day and keeps you healthy during the winter months.”

So, as you navigate your grocery list this January, don’t forget to pick up some citrus. With so many delicious varieties in season, there’s no better time to enjoy these refreshing fruits.