Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: Community organizations

Community organizations play a crucial role in fostering social, economic, and cultural development in many towns, and Great Neck is no exception. We have many such groups, both big and small.

Many of us often rely on the efforts of our local organizations and non-profits to fill gaps in public services, build social cohesion, and promote a sense of belonging. In this column, we explore some of the active community organizations in our town.

Some groups promote civic engagement and advocacy, encouraging volunteerism and public involvement in town activities, village government meetings and other initiatives for pressing and/ or regular community issues. Great examples include school PTAs, Facebook groups like “Great Neck Mommies,” “Moms and Dads of Great Neck,” and others.

Of course, there are also (countless) Whats App chats organized by locals to share news and mobilize residents.

Some of our organizations are critical, centered around emergency response and preparedness, assisting in fire, medical, and disaster response. like our amazing volunteer fire companies, Vigilant Fire Company and Alert Fire Company. They are always seeking dedicated volunteers!

The Alert Engine, Hook and Ladder and Hose Co. #1 Inc. is a not-for-profit corporation.

Each of the 150 members has a single share in the equipment, property and assets of the Company. The Alert Fire Company provides fire and rescue services for the Villages of Great Neck, Kings Point, and parts of Saddle Rock, and some of the unincorporated areas of the Town of North Hempstead.

The Alerts also operate a junior firefighters program for youths 12- 17 years old who want to learn about firefighting.

The junior firefighters do many of the same training activities as regular firefighters, except not to the same extent. The junior advisors always encourage junior members to put school first. Once a junior has been a member for at least a year and reaches the age of 17, they become eligible to join the regular Alerts, with parental approval.

The Vigilant Engine and Hook and Ladder Company No. 1, Inc. prides itself on training in a post-9/11 world. Vigilant provides fire and rescue services to Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza, parts of Saddle Roack, and Kensington.

In addition, EMS to the entire peninsula north of the LIRR railroad tracks. In addition to the standard firefighting and rescue skills, members are trained in emergency response to incidents involving weapons of mass destruction and decontamination of large numbers of people.

Vigilant prides itself on its emergency medical services, assisted by students from United States Merchant Marine Academy who have joined the company and receive EMT training.

Today’s members, 144 strong, are a true demographic mix of people who come from every ethnic group found in Great Neck.

Great Neck Chamber of Commerce, www.greatneckchamber.org, is a member business organization that is getting more and more mobilized every day post-COVID. Its mission is to unify the retail, commercial, industrial, and service businesses of Great Neck, as well as leaders and representatives within the community, to increase revenues for local businesses.

The GNCC invests in the economic growth and development of Great Neck.

 Destination: Great Neck Ltd., a 501 (c)(3) organization, www.destinationgreatneck.com. launched, starting out as a Facebook group in 2021 to fortify local economic development by supporting local retailers and businesses. DGN

advances its mission by holding community events, partnering with stakeholders and village government and facilitating small business marketing via social media efforts on Instagram and Facebook.

United Community Fund, www.gnucf.org is a grassroots organization that raises funds for member organizations that serve the Great Neck peninsula. Giving to GNCF contributes to the health and welfare of the community, says GNCF executive director Michael Larkin.

As stated on its website, “The goal is to offer people the help that they need. “With one check, people can make a broad contribution to the vitality and care of the adults and children of Great Neck and North New Hyde Park.”

COPAY, https://nassaualliance.org/copay-inc-community-organization-for-parents-and-

youth-inc is a NYS licensed community-based human service agency providing

counseling services for families and individuals. Its primary focus is the professional

treatment and prevention of drug addiction and alcohol abuse, co-occurring mental health

disorders, and other addictions.

They offer supervised medical treatment to safely manage withdrawal symptoms during detoxification, as well as flexible outpatient addiction therapy, allowing patients to live at home while receiving regular treatment. Additional

levels of care offered include relapse prevention and 12-step therapy.

Great Neck Student Aid Fund, Inc. < https://www.gnsaf.com> helps Great Neck students with financial support for their first year of college, with outright grants. Students must reside in Great Neck School District and plan to attend college or vocational school in the year following high school graduation. Of note, financial need not academic

achievement is the basis for the selection of recipients.

Great Neck Social Center, greatnecksocialcenter.org, is a multi-purpose facility that offers a variety of educational, recreational, and cultural activities for senior adults.

Some programs include counseling, bereavement and caregiver support. Certain programs are made possible with funding from the Nassau County Department of Human Services, Office for the Aging through the New York State Office for the Aging and the U. S. Administration on Aging.

Per their website, “The mission of the Great Neck Social Center is to provide men and women over the age of sixty from Great Neck, Manhasset, and North New Hyde Park with opportunities for enhancement and maintenance of social, physical, and intellectual experiences.

The center provides these services through state, county, and private funding so that all senior citizens, regardless of their ability to pay, can take full advantage of the Great Neck Social Center.”

CLASP Children’s Center, claspinc.org, provides before and after-school care and after-camp care for working parents for ages K- 5 years old, as well as full-day care for children ages 18 months to 4 years of age. As stated on their website, their mission is to provide

“The Center supports all aspects of children’s growth and development in a safe, nurturing environment. CLASP actively involves senior citizens, foster grandparents and high school volunteers. Emphasis is placed on building relationships that help support the concept of an extended family where children can relate to many generations and

experience a unique continuity of care.”

Sephardic Heritage Association, www.shaiusa.org, was founded in 1992 and offers community support and social services. Since its inception, it has been dedicated to supporting Persian/Jewish families of Great Neck and effectively serves as a Jewish Community Center without walls.

SHAI supports senior citizens’ health and wellness as the largest not-for-profit sponsor of the Town of North Hempstead Senior Social Center, awards need-based academic scholarships, with over $2 million awarded to date, subsidizes day camps and teen leadership engages Persian Jews of all ages by hosting social events and partners with local schools, synagogues, and local government to educate and support the community.

Great Neck Chinese Association, www.gnca.org, was founded in 1995 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves Great Neck’s Chinese community by helping new Chinese residents integrate into the community, promoting cultural understanding, networking, community services, and social involvement.

The above Great Neck community organizations are just a sampling of what is available to support Great Neck residents. They are the heart of our “small-town” life, helping create strong networks that contribute to the overall health and vitality of our town. Join them, support them and spread the word.

Janet Nina Esagoff, a Great Neck attorney, launched her eponymous firm, Esagoff Law Group

PC in her hometown of Great Neck. In 2021, she founded Destination: Great Neck, a 501c3

community organization. Follow @greatneckbiz