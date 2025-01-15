Friends of the Bay to host first beach cleanup of the year

Friends of the Bay to host its first cleanup at Beekman Beach in Oyster Bay

Friends of the Bay, an environmental conservation and advocacy organization located in Oyster Bay, will host its first beach cleanup of the year at Beekman Beach in Oyster Bay. The cleanup will take place on Feb. 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to participate. Community service certificates will be available to those who need them.

Friends of the Bay hosts one cleanup every month from February through November. Last year, volunteers helped collect over 1,000 pounds of trash from our shorelines.

Please register for this event at friendsofthebay.org/volunteer-opportunities.

The mission of Friends of the Bay is to preserve, protect and restore the ecological integrity and productivity of the Oyster Bay/Cold Spring Harbor Estuary and the surrounding watershed. For more information, visit friendsofthebay.org.

Information submitted by Friends of the Bay