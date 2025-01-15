Yoga workshop promotes calm minds and bodies at Lockhart Elementary School

Kindergartners are already acquiring the tools for mental well-being at Lockhart Elementary School in the Massapequa School District. On Jan. 14, youngsters took part in a yoga workshop, coming away with relaxation techniques to use at home and in school.

The sessions were led by Tracey Kappenberg, a certified yoga instructor and mother of two Lockhart students. She led kindergartners through different breathing and stretching exercises while serene music played in the background.

Kappenberg began each of the two sessions by ringing a chime and talking to students about the purpose of yoga. She said she wanted them to have fun while also gaining new stress management tools.

Principal Michael DeLuca said that when Kappenberg approached him about the idea of doing a yoga workshop, he knew it would be a great experience for students.

It supports the school’s social and emotional learning program while reinforcing lessons from teachers and pupil personnel services professionals. Most importantly, he said, it equips children with lifelong skills and strategies.

“It was very beneficial,” DeLuca said of the yoga sessions. “It’s good for students to learn how to calm themselves down if they’re feeling stressed, even at a young age.”