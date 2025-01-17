Quantcast
Community Events
East Williston

East Williston school to host orchestra concert

Infographic for upcoming concert.
Photo courtesy of East Williston Union Free School District

The East Williston Union Free School District is holding an orchestra concert on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

The Wheatley School has been partnered with the Orchestra of Long Island since its inception over 30 years ago. The program offers a unique experience for students, teachers, families, and community members who attend the performance. Concertgoers can expect a high-quality professional concert with Wheatley’s very own students playing within the Orchestra.

This event provides opportunities for our students to learn from & perform with professional musicians. Students benefit greatly from this experience and gain experience preparing and performing professional level music and performing in a full Symphonic Orchestra setting with professional musicians side by side.

