East Williston school to host orchestra concert

The East Williston Union Free School District is holding an orchestra concert on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

The Wheatley School has been partnered with the Orchestra of Long Island since its inception over 30 years ago. The program offers a unique experience for students, teachers, families, and community members who attend the performance. Concertgoers can expect a high-quality professional concert with Wheatley’s very own students playing within the Orchestra.

This event provides opportunities for our students to learn from & perform with professional musicians. Students benefit greatly from this experience and gain experience preparing and performing professional level music and performing in a full Symphonic Orchestra setting with professional musicians side by side.