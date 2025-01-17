Great Neck Water Pollution Control District Commissioner Steve Reiter re-elected to District Board

Commissioner Steve Reiter, left, was recently sworn in for his new term on the Great Neck Water Pollution Control District Board of Commissioners.

The Great Neck Water Pollution Control District has announced that Commissioner Steve Reiter was re-elected to the Board of Commissioners following the district’s Dec. 10 election.

Reiter was recently sworn into office to begin his new term and looks to spend the next three years adding to his already impressive tenure with the District.

“Serving the Great Neck community has been one of the great privileges of my life, and I am grateful to my neighbors for affording me the opportunity to continue my work here at the GNWPCD,” said Reiter. “Our work at the District never stops and being a part of each and every project is something of which I am extremely proud. I am tremendously thankful to the community for having put their faith in me once again.”

The work done by the district over the last three years has involved some of the most groundbreaking accomplishments in its history, due in large part to Reiter’s leadership. In 2024, the District finished work on the installation of 3,500 ft. of sewer pipe on Plandome Road in Manhasset.

This will enable over 180 commercial businesses to connect to the new sewer line and to eliminate the need for aging and leaking septic tanks. This significant project will connect this area to our existing infrastructure and provide substantial environmental benefits to the Manhasset and Great Neck communities by preventing excess nitrogen and bacteria from seeping into Manhasset Bay.

Thanks to the District’s ability to secure $5 million in grant funding, Reiter and the other Commissioners made sure that this project came at no additional cost to the taxpayers, while generating future revenue for the District.