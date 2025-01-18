County luncheons foster community and support for senior veterans

Nassau County has made a dedicated effort to support its aging veteran population through a monthly luncheon for senior veterans. The program, hosted by the Nassau County Office for the Aging, provides an opportunity for local veterans to gather, share meals and access vital services.

The monthly event has become an integral part of the county’s social services, fostering camaraderie and offering a chance for veterans to stay connected with their community.

Debbie Pugliese, the deputy commissioner of the Nassau County Office for the Aging, spoke about the origins and goals of the event.

“When County Executive Bruce Blakeman took office in 2021, he said he wanted the Nassau County Office for the Aging to be sure we were taking care of our veterans. Veterans are very close to his heart as both his mother and father were veterans,” Pugliese shared. This focus on veterans quickly translated into a practical, ongoing service: a monthly luncheon for senior veterans.

Pugliese explained that the luncheon began as a response to the decreasing membership at local veteran membership organizations, like AMVETS, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War (VFW).

“We noticed that many of the American Legion and VFW posts were decreasing in membership, and we wanted to provide a place for our senior veterans to go, share a meal and relax together,” she said. The idea was not only to provide a meal but also to offer a space where veterans could socialize, exchange stories and form new connections.

As Pugliese pointed out, socialization is particularly important for older adults.

“Socialization is so important for older adults, so the senior veterans’ luncheon was launched at the Bethpage Senior Center and grew each month,” she explained. The initial success of the event led to the expansion of the program. What started as a small gathering quickly grew in popularity, prompting the Office for the Aging to open a second location in Lynbrook to better accommodate veterans from different parts of Nassau County. Pugliese indicated that the county plans to open a third location later this year, ensuring more veterans can benefit from the event.

In addition to providing a meal, the luncheons feature various informational presentations and activities. Each month, attendees are treated to updates and resources from different departments within Nassau County, including the Office for the Aging and Veterans Affairs. Pugliese also highlighted how the event serves as an educational opportunity.

“Every month we have information to share with the attendees from different departments within Nassau County including Office for the Aging, the VA, as well as a variety of presentations from organizations such as Mt. Sinai South Nassau Hospital, Cornell Cooperative, Hewlett House, Walls of Honor and Honor Flight,” she said. “Every month is different, but it is always educational, informative and fun.”

Another aspect that makes the luncheons so valuable to the senior veteran community is the diversity of the presentations. Topics range from health and wellness tips to presentations on services and opportunities available to veterans. This array of information ensures that veterans are not only able to connect but also gain knowledge that could be useful in their everyday lives.

The luncheons also play an important role in fostering a sense of community. These gatherings are not just for veterans themselves, but also for their families and friends.

“The majority of attendees are veterans, but a few veterans bring a guest. We even celebrated a 100th birthday last year for one of our veterans,” she said. This inclusive environment creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere, where veterans and their loved ones can come together and enjoy the company of their peers.

For Nassau County, these luncheons represent a vital social service for its aging population. By offering veterans a place to meet, eat and access resources, the county is helping to ensure that these men and women, who have given so much to their country, continue to feel supported in their community.

The luncheons also recognize the unique needs that veterans face as they grow older. Pugliese’s insight into the program underscores the importance of providing tailored services for seniors, especially those who have served in the military.

For local veterans, these luncheons provide more than just a meal. They offer a sense of connection, a reminder that their contributions are valued and a space to learn about the services available to them. In a time when isolation can be a major issue for seniors, programs like the veteran luncheons are helping to combat loneliness and keep veterans engaged with the world around them.

Pugliese emphasized that the program’s success is a testament to the ongoing commitment of Nassau County’s leadership.

As Nassau County continues to serve its aging veteran population, the monthly gathering of veterans stands as an example of how community events can have a lasting impact. By offering a place for socialization, support and learning, the luncheons ensure that local veterans are not forgotten and continue to receive the care and attention they deserve.

For Nassau County, this event is a critical component of its efforts to improve the lives of its senior citizens, particularly those who have served the nation.

Visit the Nassau County Office of the Aging website at www.nassaucountyny.gov/1438/Aging or call 516-227-8900 to learn more about all of the county’s events.