3 historic Sea Cliff homes fetch top prices amid village charm

Three distinct homes in the picturesque hamlet of Sea Cliff have recently changed hands, illustrating the enduring appeal of this North Shore village. From stately residences with modern updates to cozy cottages, these sales highlight both the rich history of the area and the allure of contemporary living.

101 Brown Street: A Stately 1891 Renovation

A prime example of the merging of historical charm and modern luxury, 101 Brown Street sold for $2 million in November 2024. This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is a meticulous renovation of a structure originally built in 1891. Nestled on an oversized, park-like property, it boasts extensive updates, including new heating and cooling systems, Carrera marble countertops and a fully finished walk-out lower level.

The home’s historical character shines through, with period details, two fireplaces, and large windows that provide abundant natural light. The property is perfectly positioned on a quiet, tree-lined street in Sea Cliff, just a short walk from local shops, restaurants, and the beach. Its expansive backyard, with approved plans for a pool, makes it ideal for outdoor entertaining. The village’s low taxes and the home’s proximity to Sea Cliff’s vibrant downtown enhance its appeal. North Shore Schools also draw families to this charming area.

Sea Cliff, incorporated as a village in 1883, is known for its stunning Victorian architecture, close-knit community and scenic vistas overlooking Long Island Sound. Its tree-lined streets, public parks, and historic buildings reflect the area’s rich past, making it a sought-after destination for those looking to enjoy suburban tranquility with easy access to New York City. Listed by Leslie Yudell Beder at Signature Premier Properties and was bought with Margaret A. Biegelman of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

13 Circle Way: Custom Design Meets Natural Beauty

Another standout sale was 13 Circle Way, which closed in January 2025 for $1,572,500. This custom-designed 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home, set on a half-acre lot, offers a seamless blend of character and modern amenities. Featuring a great room with vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces and a spacious formal dining room, the home is designed to showcase the natural beauty of its surroundings. Large windows and sliding doors open to a Bluestone patio, overlooking a lush garden filled with flowering trees and perennials.

The first floor includes a bedroom and a library, while the second floor offers two additional bedrooms. The finished lower level provides easy access to the backyard’s picturesque landscape. Sea Cliff’s signature charm is evident throughout the home, with wood floors, high ceilings and thoughtful design elements that bring nature indoors. Listed by Debra Quinn Petkanas and Eileen B. Heimer of Daniel Gale Sothebys International Realty and bought with Jennifer McConnell at Berkshire Hathaway

50 15th Avenue: Cottage Charm in the Heart of Sea Cliff

At the more affordable end of the spectrum, 50 15th Avenue sold for $575,000 in December 2024. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage offers a more intimate setting with a cozy front porch and a fenced-in yard, ideal for entertaining. The home has been updated to suit modern needs while preserving its quaint, rustic charm. Its location in the heart of Sea Cliff is steps away from parks, shops and local beaches, making it perfect for those seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle with easy access to the best the village offers. Listed by Raquel Knoell and Thomas Knoell of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and bought with Abbey E. Stote of Daniel Gale Sothebys International Realty

Sea Cliff’s timeless appeal

Sea Cliff’s unique blend of history and modernity continues to attract homebuyers seeking a vibrant community and scenic beauty. With its Victorian-era architecture, local parks and proximity to the water, Sea Cliff offers a lifestyle that blends the charm of a bygone era with the conveniences of contemporary living. These recent home sales illustrate how this village remains a top destination for those looking to invest in both history and home.

Details and photos courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.