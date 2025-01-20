Quiana Lewis showcases her work in Mineola

“Freedom” by Quiana Lewis was inspired by her love of nature, underscores the sense of liberation she feels when near water.

A new art exhibit at Willows Cove Salon in Mineola is allowing the Long Island community to explore the bold, vibrant work of self-taught artist Quiana Lewis. The exhibit, which opened with a well-attended reception last week, is themed around freedom and features pieces that reflect Lewis’s deep connection to her heritage, her love for natural forms and the influences of African culture.

“The theme of my show is freedom,” Lewis, of West Babylon, said. “I grew up on Long Island; being surrounded by water has always made me feel free. I love the idea of being unrestricted, not living a ‘normal’ life, but one where I can be limitless and pursue my passions without boundaries.”

Lewis’s work, often vibrant and expressive, speaks to the artist’s journey and her desire to break free from the constraints that can sometimes hold people back.

Known for her natural, fluid lines and use of vivid colors such as reds, oranges and greens, Lewis’s work is both captivating and thought-provoking. One of the standout pieces at the show is “Freedom,” which features a woman with her hair blowing in the wind, set against a serene water backdrop. The piece, inspired by Lewis’s love of nature, underscores the sense of liberation she feels when near water.

“It’s about embracing freedom and being your authentic self. Water represents that to me,” Lewis explained. “The wind, the water—these are forces that can’t be controlled. I wanted to capture that in the artwork.”

Lewis also draws inspiration from African influences, which are evident in some of her other works. “Created by God,” another piece on display, features a woman in her natural form, free from societal limitations. Lewis uses her art to celebrate the beauty of human existence and the idea that everyone deserves to be seen as they are, without judgment or restriction.

“My work often explores the beauty of natural forms and how we as individuals can be free from the expectations of the world,” Lewis said. “In this piece, I wanted to showcase the raw beauty of a woman who is simply herself—naked to the world, embracing her truth.”

Lewis, who studied at Stony Brook University and has a background in biology, only began pursuing art seriously a few years ago. While art had always been a part of her life, it wasn’t until after the death of her father that she decided to follow her passion for painting full-time. The transition, more deeper into art, was a personal choice, one that she admits was a difficult step to take.

“I grew up with the idea that I had to pursue something stable, something practical. My father wanted me to be a doctor, so I went to school for biology,” she recalled. “But after losing him, I realized I had to live for myself. Art has always been my passion; it was time to share it with the world.”

Her arrival in the art world has been marked by a keen understanding of how to leverage social media to reach a broader audience. Lewis has used platforms like Instagram to share her work and build a following.

“Social media is a big part of my success,” she explained. “I’m good at marketing myself. I know how to reach out to people, whether it’s for a painting commission or just to get my art out there.”

Her active presence on Instagram has led to numerous opportunities, including her current exhibition in Mineola.

In addition to her work at Willows Cove Salon, Lewis’s travels have also greatly influenced her art. Last year, she visited Japan and South Africa, which left a lasting impact on her creative vision.

“Traveling is a huge inspiration for me. The cultures, the beauty of nature—it all plays into how I view the world,” Lewis said. “It makes me realize that we are all part of something bigger and that we need to celebrate our differences and the unique beauty in each culture.”

While Lewis continues to grow as an artist, her work remains grounded in the themes of freedom, authenticity and cultural celebration. The exhibit at Willows Cove Salon offers an intimate glimpse into her evolving artistic journey. She’s only just beginning to make her mark on the Long Island art scene.

“I want to continue to push the boundaries of what I can do with my art,” Lewis said. “Freedom is a theme that resonates with me deeply, and I want to share that message with as many people as possible.”

Lewis’s work is on display through January at Willows Cove Salon (250 Jericho Turnpike in Mineola). Call 516- 427-5100 for hours. Visit Instagram (www.instagram.com/quianalewis) for more of her work and commission details.