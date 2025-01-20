Shelter Rock celebrates Health and Wellness Week

Shelter Rock Elementary students engage in an art therapy session as part of Health and Wellness Week

Students at Shelter Rock are celebrating Health and Wellness Week.

In Mrs. Pistorino’s second-grade class, students ripped paper to represent something that upset them, then used the pieces to create something beautiful that made them happy. Art therapist Mrs. Boyiakis guided the activity, teaching students how to turn something negative into something positive.

Meanwhile, in Mr. Guerrieri’s class, it was Tasty Tuesday, with students sharing healthy snacks and discussing foods that promote good health.