Guest Columnist John R. Durso: Together, we can build a stronger future for New York’s working families

Last week, Gov. Hochul gave her annual State of the State address, outlining a series of policies designed to uplift New York’s middle-class. These initiatives were announced during a critical time for our state, as New Yorkers have been grappling with the effects of inflation and need policy that’s going to pave a way towards stability for them and their families.

Working people were at the core of this year’s State of the State.

With proposals covering everything from childcare, tax relief, student support and an inflation refund, these initiatives are designed to provide the support our communities need.

As president of the Long Island Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, I have heard directly from workers about the issues that matter most to them and believe that these policies would make a difference in the lives of not just our union members but working people across the state – and that is why they must be included in this year’s State Budget.

Among the proposed policies are expansions to the state’s childcare program and child tax credit, initiatives that would provide critical assistance to families who are struggling to make ends meet.

Under this initiative, the Child Tax Credit would increase over the next two years to $1,000 per child for children ages 0-4 and $500 for children ages 4-16, up from the current credit, which is up to $330 per child. Income eligibility would also expand to include households that earn up to $170,000 annually, helping more families than ever cover the expenses that come with caring for a child. On Long Island alone, this policy would benefit an estimated 355,000 children – and reduce child poverty by 8.2% statewide.

Now more than ever, working families need access to quality, affordable childcare. For many middle-class workers, the high cost and limited availability of childcare are significant barriers when trying to earn a living and support their families.

The New York Coalition for Child Care is part of a proposal that would work to expand the current childcare assistance system to make it more accessible for middle-class families while finally putting New York on the path towards universal childcare.

Education policy was another key focus of Gov. Hochul’s State of the State, with plans to support students at all stages of their education. Under her proposal, all students in New York schools would receive free breakfast and lunch, ensuring that every child has the fuel they need to thrive in the classroom while addressing food insecurity among the 2.7 million children enrolled in our state’s education system.

Households earning less than $300,000 and individuals making less than $150,000 annually would be eligible for an inflation refund check under a tax rebate proposed by the governor.

This rebate is a result the state earning an unprecedented amount in sales tax last year, and if it is included in this year’s State Budget, families can expect to receive the one-time payment this fall. An estimated 1.3 million people on Long Island would benefit, giving middle class families an extra boost when paying their bills.

It is impossible to overstate just how much of an impact these policies would have on the lives of working people across New York. If we want our state’s working families to succeed, we must make sure that these policies are included in this year’s state budget – New York’s working people deserve to have access to the resources they need to thrive.

John Durso is president of Local 338 and the Long Island Federation of Labor