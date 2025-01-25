Settlement provides Nassau County with new legislative map

A landmark settlement in a suit brought by Democrats was signed on Thursday, Jan. 23, providing Nassau County with a new legislative map for its 19 districts.

The settlement will provide the county with a new district alignment beginning in 2026, replacing the previous map approved in a party-line vote in 2023, which was agreed to be nullified as part of the settlement.

The new maps will give Nassau two additional majority-minority districts and one additional Asian Influence District. The previous maps had just four majority-minority districts.

“This outcome ensures that elections are fair for the next decade,” Dave Mejias, the lead counsel representing the Democrats said about the settlement.

The first lawsuit regarding the 2023 redistricting was filed in July of that year, and the second suit came in February of 2024. The lawsuits claimed that the map had intentionally favored the Republican Party, which currently holds a 12-7 advantage, and violated the New York Voting Rights Act and the Municipal Home Rule Law. The settlement nullifies the previous maps and enacts new maps that will be in place until 2032.

The six majority-minority districts include:

District 1: Rockville Centre, Roosevelt, South Hempstead, portions of Baldwin and portions of Hempstead

District 2: Carle Place, New Cassel, Westbury, portions of Hempstead, portions of Uniondale, portions of Hicksville and portions of Jericho

District 3: Elmont, Lakeview, Bellerose, Bellerose Terrace, South Floral Park, Malverne Park Oaks, portions of Malverne, portions of Valley Stream, portions of North Valley Stream, portions of West Hempstead and portions of Franklin Square

District 5: Portions of Hempstead, portions of Uniondale, portions of West Hempstead and portions of Franklin Square

District 6: Freeport, portions of Baldwin, portions of Oceanside

District 14: Lynbrook, North Lynbrook, potions of Valley Stream, portions of North Valley Stream, and portions of Malverne and portions of South Valley Stream

The Asian Influence District is District 9, which encapsulates Mineola, East Williston, Garden City Park, Herricks, Manhasset Hills, North Hills, portions of Floral Park, portions of New Hyde Park, portions of North New Hyde Park, portions of Searingtown and portions of Williston Park.

Nassau County GOP president Joe Cairo said that Republicans will continue to be “fair and competitive.”

“Republican successes at the polls illustrate the fact that our agenda is reflective of the priorities of the people who call Nassau home,” he said. “Republican legislators will compete and maintain the majority on newly created County Legislative districts because we stand with voters. From holding the line on taxes and making sure that Nassau is not a ‘Sanctuary County’ to keeping neighbors safe and opposing ‘cashless bail,’ Republican Legislators have the message that is a recipe for success.”

He also called the Democrats “out-of-touch” in his statement.

Democrats consider the settlement monumental for the people’s future in the county.

“Republican lawmakers drew a map to provide them political advantages while disenfranchising communities of color throughout the county,” New York State and Nassau County Democratic Committee Chairman, Jay Jacobs said. “This outcome sends a clear message: attempts to undermine our democratic principles will not be tolerated. We remain committed to building a Nassau County where fair representation is at the forefront of our government.”

The other Nassau County districts and their towns under the new map are:

District 4: Long Beach, Lido Beach, East Atlantic Beach, Island Park, Harbor Isle, Barnum Island, Point Lookout and portions of Oceanside

District 7: Atlantic Beach, Bay Park, Cedarhurst, East Rockaway, Hewlett, Hewlett Bay Park, Hewlett Harbor, Hewlett Neck, Inwood, Lawrence, Woodmere, Woodsburgh, portions of Oceanside, portions of South Valley Stream and potions of Valley Stream

District 8: Garden City, Garden City South, Stewart Manor, portions of Floral Park, portions of Franklin Square, portions of New Hyde Park and portions of North New Hyde Park

District 10: Albertson, Flower Hill, Great Neck, Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Gardens, Great Neck Plaza Harbor Hills, Kensington, Kings Point, Lake Success, Manhasset, Munsey Park, Plandome, Plandome Heights, Plandome Manor, Roslyn Estates, Russell Gardens, Saddle Rock, Saddle Rock Estates, Thomaston, University Gardens, portions of Roslyn Heights, portions of Searingtown and portions of Williston Park

District 11: Baxter Estates, Glen Cove, Glenwood Landing, Manorhaven, Port Washington, Port Washington North, Roslyn Harbor, Sands Point, Sea Cliff and portions of Glen Head

District 12: Bellmore, Merrick, North Bellmore, North Merrick and portions of Wantagh

District 13: East Meadow, Salisbury,and portions of Levittown

District 15: North Wantagh, Seaford, portions of Levittown and portions of Wantagh

District 16: Farmingdale, Old Bethpage, Plainview, portions of Hicksville, portions of Jericho portions of Syosset and portions of Woodbury

District 17: Bethpage, Plainedge, South Farmingdale, portions of Hicksville and portions of North Massapequa

District 18: Bayville, Brookville, Centre Island, Cove Neck, East Hills, East Norwich, Greenvale, Lattingtown, Laurel Hollow, Locust Valley, Matinecock, Mill Neck, Muttontown, Old Brookville, Old Westbury, Oyster Bay, Oyster Bay Cove, portions of Glen Head and portions of Jericho

District 19: East Massapequa, Massapequa, Massapequa Park and portions of North Massapequa