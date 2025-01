Great Neck South High School’s boys and girls fencing teams won the top place at the Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Relay Tournament

The Great Neck South High School Rebels varsity fencing teams won the top award at the 2025 Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Relay Tournament in Huntington on Jan. 11.

Athletes from South High School’s boys and girls varsity teams, coached by Coach Baravarian and Coach Sagevick, respectively, earned several individual medals and posted the highest overall team score.

Congratulations to all the Rebels fencers who competed at the tournament this year.