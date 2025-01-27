U.S. Rep. Gillen addresses constituents at in-district swearing-in

U.S. Rep. Laura Gillen was ceremoniously sworn in in her district on Saturday.

The service was held at the Elmont Public Library and many local leaders were in attendance. Gillen spoke for roughly 10 minutes at the ceremony, thanking her local supporters and addressing her term.

“This was a victory three years and two runs in the making and there are so many people without whose support, faith and trust in me, I would not be addressing you today,” the congresswoman said.

Gillen defeated Rep. Anthony D’Esposito in the 2024 election for the Fourth Congressional District. The incumbent spent one term in office before losing to Gillen by roughly 8,000 votes. D’Esposito had been the first Republican representative in the district since 1997. Gillen was officially sworn-in in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3.

Gillen, a Rockville Centre native, was elected the Town of Hempstead supervisor in 2017, becoming the first Democrat to hold the position in 112 years. She was only in that position for one term, losing in 2019 to current Town Supervisor Don Clavin. She reflected on her time in that role and how being non-partisan helped her achieve her goals in office.

“Working across the aisle was a necessity,” Gillen said. “It wasn’t always easy, but with a carrot or a stick we made it possible.”

She went on to add that she helped bring down taxes, transform infrastructure and more while being the Town of Hempstead supervisor. Gillen also added that she will do what is needed to serve her constituents.

“The people of Nassau County have been clear: they want problems solved, not partisanship or political extremism,” the Gillen said. “That means working across the aisle in Washington whenever possible to deliver results that people can feel here on Long Island.”

Gillen then ran for the Fourth Congressional District in 2022, losing out to D’Esposito. She then defeated the Republican in the latest election.

“Now, as your congresswoman, those lessons will continue to guide me,” Gillen said. “I’ll always put Long Island and our nation first and work to do what’s best for all the people in our community in Congress.”

Communities in the Fourth Congressional District include Floral Park, parts of New Hyde Park, Elmont, Baldwin, Bellmore, East Rockaway, East Meadow, Five Towns, Lynbrook, Franklin Square, Garden City, parts of Garden City Park, Hempstead, Atlantic Beach, Long Beach, Malverne, Freeport, Merrick, Oceanside, Rockville Centre, Roosevelt, Seaford, Uniondale, Valley Stream, Wantagh and West Hempstead.

Gillen was named part of two congressional committees: the House Transportation & Infrastructure and Science, Space, & Technology Committees. The representative said that she will continue to defend federal infrastructure projects, as well as defend the Long Island shoreline and drinking water. She also said that she would bring further research and drive STEM innovation when it was announced that she would serve on the committee on Jan. 14.

Gillen’s seat will be up for reelection in 2026. The representative ended her speech with a quote from Mother Teresa.

“Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”