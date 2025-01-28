Americans gear up to devour 1.45 billion chicken wings for the Big Game

Long Island’s love affair with chicken wings is deep, especially during football season. As millions of Americans gear up for the Big Game, the National Chicken Council projects a jaw-dropping 1.45 billion wings will be consumed across the country, underscoring the growing tradition of wings as a quintessential game-day snack. For Dominick Scalise, owner of Dominick’s Italian Deli in New Hyde Park, the surge in wing orders is a yearly phenomenon.

“It’s just a football thing. You know, once the season hits, the orders come pouring in,” he said. And when it comes to the Big Game, those orders nearly triple.

The rise of wings as the ultimate football food is tied to more than just convenience; it’s about a perfect pairing.

“Football is great. Wings are great. But they’re even better together,” said Tom Super, a spokesman for the National Chicken Council. As more and more consumers flock to bars, restaurants and local delis like Dominick’s, chicken wings offer the ideal combination of flavor and shareability.

Fans can grab a handful while watching the game, and the saucy, crispy snack pairs perfectly with a cold drink. It’s no surprise that wings have earned their spot as America’s favorite game-day food.

For Scalise, the numbers speak for themselves.

“We see triple the business during football season. Everyone orders wings for the [Big Game],” he said. This uptick isn’t just about larger quantities of wings; it’s about the loyalty of the Long Island community. “People come from all over the island, and even those who’ve moved away always ask for Dominick’s wings and chicken fingers when they come back,” he added. It’s a local tradition, with football fans seeking out the savory taste of his chicken wings to complete their game-day experience.

With the season final approaching, Dominick’s has already seen a steady stream of advance orders. While regular football-season orders require at least a day or two’s notice, the game-day rushes demand even more preparation.

“For game day orders, we recommend getting your request in at least two days ahead of time,” said Scalise. The early birds are the smart ones, as catering orders for the big game can quickly add up, often leaving only a few hours for last-minute pickups.

The wing frenzy goes beyond just game days, though. Dominick’s, known for its fresh ingredients and commitment to quality, serves up wings all year long. His menu features both mild and hot wings, satisfying a wide array of tastes. But while many customers gravitate toward the spicier options, he’s found that people tend to stick to the basics during football season.

“We offer the mild and the hot. That’s it,” he said. “During football season, people want simple. You’ve got to keep it easy.” And keeping it simple doesn’t mean skimping on quality. Every order of wings is made fresh and prepared to order, ensuring that each batch of wings is crisp and satisfying.

Even as wing demand remains strong, Scalise has to contend with challenges, notably rising costs and fluctuating market conditions. “The prices are staying stable for now, but that could change. One minute everything’s good, the next minute prices spike,” he said, referencing recent fluctuations in the cost of chicken and eggs.

According to Scalise, it’s not uncommon for the price of eggs, a key ingredient for wing preparation, to fluctuate significantly. “I pay about $184 for a case of eggs,” he said. “That’s for 30 dozen. It’s a crazy price, and that’s only one part of it. Chicken prices can jump up unexpectedly too.” Despite these challenges, Scalise has managed to keep his prices competitive while still delivering the same top-notch wings that his customers expect.

While many factors contribute to the immense popularity of chicken wings, it’s clear that football plays a massive role in driving the demand. The tradition of pairing wings with the game has evolved over decades. What began as a regional delicacy in Buffalo, New York, has transformed into a nationwide obsession. Wings have become synonymous with game-day gatherings. “Sure, you can have your chips, guacamole or pizza,” Super said, “But when it comes to menus on game day, wings rule the roost. So, grab a wet nap and enjoy America’s favorite party food.”

For Scalise, the Big Game will be the peak of a season marked by wing orders, loyal customers and the unmistakable excitement that football season brings. He’s ready to meet the demand and deliver the crispy, flavorful wings Long Island has come to love. Whether it’s a casual game-day order or a full-fledged football feast, Dominick’s wings will be there, satisfying the appetites of fans across the island. “People come back year after year. It’s just the way it is. They know what they want, and we make it happen,” he said.

Fun wing facts according to the National Chicken Council:



Traditional, bone-in wings are preferred by 53 percent of Americans over “boneless wings.”

While 38 percent of Americans favor chicken breast, 20 percent list wings as their favorite cut.

BBQ (52 percent), ranch (46 percent), and Buffalo/hot sauce (41 percent) rank as the top wing sauces.

French fries are the most popular wing side (72 percent), followed distantly by celery (14 percent).

Maybe one day we can settle the debate over flats versus drums, but for now, editors at Schneps Media, along with some of the most credible “foodies” of the Facebook page Long Island Foodies, have shared their top picks for best local wings, in no particular order: