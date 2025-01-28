Muslims of Long Island sue Town of Oyster Bay over expansion project

The Muslims of Long Island are suing the Town of Oyster Bay under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, the First and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, the New York State Constitution and Article 78 of the New York Civil Practice Law and Rules over the process to expand a local religious center.

The case, led by Masjid Al-Baqi mosque congregants Imran Makda and Moeen Qureshi and represented by Muhammad Faridi, claims that a mosque cannot be prevented from expanding its inadequate facilities just because it is a mosque. The 74-page complaint was filed in a U.S. Eastern District Court. The mosque is located on Central Avenue in Bethpage.

“This lawsuit is brought to seek redress for unimaginable bigotry perpetuated against a small Muslim community in the hamlet of Bethpage” is how the suit begins.

The Muslims of Long Island have attempted to replace the two one-story buildings on their property with one larger mosque. The plaintiffs claim that they have run into multiple legal problems with the town through this process, including a change in town law in 2022 that expanded parking spots for places of worship from one parking spot for every three seats to one parking spot for every three persons occupancy.

“This mosque isn’t just a building, it’s a vital part of our lives and our faith. We love this town and want to contribute to its growth and harmony, but instead we’ve been treated like we don’t belong,” Qureshi said.

“It’s heartbreaking to see our efforts met with such resistance and discrimination,” Makda said. “This is not just about a mosque—it’s about being treated fairly and with dignity as neighbors and citizens.”

The town board responded, saying that the claims against them were false.

“While we do not comment on the specifics of pending litigation, these claims are baseless, unjustified and attempt to divide the community,” Town of Oyster Bay Attorney Frank Scalera said. “Our town’s policies are applied equally and reflect fairness for all, regardless of faith. The Town takes great pride in its proven dedication to diversity and inclusiveness.”

The Muslims of Long Island’s attorney said that he was confident that the court will side with them on the case. He said the goal of the suit is to bring the American principle of free worship without prejudice.