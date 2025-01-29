Alloy Personal Training hosts grand opening in Commack

“We are so proud to bring the first Alloy Personal Training studio to Long Island,” said Frank Adamo, owner of the new studio. “This is a different approach to personal training that truly caters to the underserved population of men and women over 40 whose goals are to look good, feel great, and live a full life, which happens to be our brand promise!”

Lisa Finegan, who also owns the studio, was equally excited.

“The feedback that we are getting from members is incredible,” she said. “People look forward to their sessions and are really buying into the workouts. Several who started attending sessions through our soft opening phase have told us that they have already started seeing results! We love to hear that!”

Alloy Personal Training is located at 6300 Jericho Tpke., Commack. For more information visit alloycommack.com or call 631-212-0462.