Alloy Personal Training Coming to Commack

Alloy Personal Training, a gym that aims to create a judgement-free communal exercise space at nearly 300 locations nationwide, will open its first Long Island location on Jan. 20 in Commack.

With small training groups of no more than six people, Alloy Personal Training boasts a friendly atmosphere that is a departure from the sometimes-intense vibe of larger gyms. Alloy’s small training groups foster an environment where members encourage one another and allow those with chronic issues and physical injuries to work them out.

“We want people to be excited to see their friends, not think, ‘Ugh, I have to go workout,’” said Frank Adamo, 53, the franchise owner of the first LI location who plans to open three more locally. “In a community setting people are held responsible to themselves and each other … It’s an opportunity for people to work towards their fitness goals and hopefully connect with others on a social level.”

Alloy Personal Training was ranked the 10th top Fitness Franchise of 2024 by Entrepreneur Magazine. Founded in 1992, the personal training company has seen massive changes over the past three decades. The Alloy motto “stronger together” sets a clear precedent for what can be expected in their group training sessions. While exercise can often be hard to find time or motivation for, Alloy Personal Training seeks to relieve some of that stress and work through the community to improve together.

The personal training gym is open to all ages, abilities, and body types. But it especially offers those who could have some mobility issues, such as those older than 40, a place to workout on a more personalized level.

“The grandkids are coming around, they want to be able to play around with them,” Adamo say of the underserved demographic in the fitness world. “It’s a space that’s just for them — a place for us and our community to work out and get fit and healthy.”

Director of Training Jasmine Brooks says, “Alloy’s personal training system is uniquely focused on clients who want to be in the best shape of their lives – not just the younger set that many gyms target. We know that people do better with personal coaching, encouragement, support, and accountability. Our clients want to look good, feel great, and live life to the fullest.”

Adamo encourages people to sign up now and meet with their trainers ahead of Alloy Personal Training Commack’s grand opening. The one-on-one “Starting Point” session measures a wide range of body elements including fat, muscle and water to better understand the health of their customers. The comprehensive screening also allows the trainers to create a personalized program that helps match people’s goals. Once enrolled in a group training program, the typical routine would be two to three visits per week.

Adamo also encourages people to sign up ahead of time to avoid potentially missing out on one of the 150 available spots. To sweeten the deal, Alloy Personal Training Commack offers a discount to the first 50 people that sign up within the first year, although preferred to not comment on how much the full or discounted prices would be.

“The people there want to do good. They want to help people,” says Adamo about the Alloy corporation. He says it’s a large part of why he decided to join Alloy and expand the national business to its first Long Island branch. As somebody with limited gym or exercise experience, Amano says he understands why it is important to look after the body into the older ages and encourages others his age to think more about it, “as we age, it’s so important to stay in shape.”

Alloy Personal Training is located at 6300 Jericho Tpke., Commack. For more information visit alloycommack.com or call 631-212-0462.

