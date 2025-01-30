Kramer Lane Elementary takes a journey to China

Third graders at Kramer Lane Elementary School took part in the “Let’s Go to China” program, an immersive, all-day experience led by award-winning singer-songwriter Patricia Shih and a traditional dancer from Fuzhou, China.

The day began with a school-wide assembly, during which students learned about China’s geography, the Great Wall, and its many inventions.

Afterward, they participated in workshops where they practiced speaking and writing Chinese, learned the traditional ribbon dance, discovered sericulture (the process of cultivating silk), explored Chinese musical instruments, and examined authentic artifacts.

The program ended with a special Chinese food lunch, adding a delicious cultural touch to the celebration. This interactive experience not only helped students learn about Chinese history and traditions but also fostered a deeper appreciation for global cultures in the celebration of the Lunar New Year.