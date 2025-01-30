Unqua history buffs explore a whole new world

Liam Corrigan and Alexandra Rivera talked about the contributions of Francisco Pizarro.

Fifth graders at Unqua Elementary School in the Massapequa School District recently began a social studies unit on explorers.

Students in Joshua Rose’s class studied the contributions of explorers such as Samuel de Champlain, Hernando de Soto, Francisco Pizarro, and Amerigo Vespucci. Each group was assigned one explorer to research, focusing on details like the explorer’s country of origin, background, route traveled, and areas discovered.

Using digital resources like Cybersleuth Kids, Ducksters, PebbleGo, Scholastic TrueFlix, and World Book Online, students completed their projects on Google Slides. They wrote their reports in a newspaper style and included photos and maps before presenting their findings to the class.