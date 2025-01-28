Jericho receives 20 license plate readers in unanimous vote

Traffic intersection surveillance will be installed in Jericho in highly trafficked areas

In a unanimous vote, the Nassau County Legislature approved the installation of 20 license plate readers in 10 of Jericho’s heavily trafficked intersections.

“By embracing cutting-edge technology and continuing to make routine investments in our police officers and law enforcement infrastructure, Nassau County is positioning itself to remain the safest municipality of its size in America,” Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker said in a release.

Drucker said the readers will help police find criminals, as well as missing persons. License plate readers were recently used by the Old Westbury Police Department to locate a missing man with dementia from Freeport on the Long Island Expressway.

The readers were purchased with a $250,000 grant secured by state Assembly Member Charles Lavine.

“I am proud to have secured the state funding to support this project in its entirety which uses the latest technology to improve public safety,” Lavine said. “This equipment will help law enforcement prevent and solve crimes while giving residents an increased sense of security and peace of mind.”

As per the vote, readers will be installed at the following intersections:

Robbins Lane at Ellen Place

Robbins Lane at Lydia Place

Robbins Lane at Freedom Drive

Robbins Lane at Birchwood Park Drive

North Service Road at Open Street

North Service Road at Placid Street

Birchwood Park Drive at Village Drive

Hazelwood Drive at Market Street

Jericho Turnpike at Merry Lane

Jericho Turnpike at Marian Lane

There will be multiple license plate readers at each of the locations, according to Drucker’s office. The office said locations were determined based on traffic flow.