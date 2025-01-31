Lazar’s Chocolates: sweet traditions and Valentine’s Day delights

For more than 70 years, Lazar’s Chocolate has delighted customers with its high-quality, handcrafted treats, continuing a family tradition that began in Europe. From its humble beginnings in downtown Manhattan, the company has grown into a beloved institution in Long Island, known for its Swiss-style blend of chocolates and commitment to excellence.

The legacy of David Lazar, who founded Eee-Laine Chocolates in Manhattan in the 1950s, lives on through his son, Rich Lazar, and his two grandsons, Marc and Jeff, who now carry on the family’s chocolate-making tradition in the stores located in Great Neck and Wheatley Plaza.

The history of Lazar’s Chocolate is deeply rooted in family. The dedication to quality is evident in every piece of chocolate that Lazar’s produces, from their famous nut patties to their caramels, buttercrunch, barks and marshmallows.

Handcrafted with care and precision, each chocolate item is made using time-honored recipes that have been passed down through generations. “We hand-dip and hand-select every piece of chocolate,” Lazar explained. “It’s a labor of love, and we take great pride in every item that leaves our shelves.”

Chocolate’s connection to Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest times of the year for Lazar’s Chocolate. Chocolate has long been associated with love and affection, making it the perfect gift for this romantic holiday.

The tradition of gifting chocolate on Valentine’s Day dates back to the 19th century when Richard Cadbury introduced the first heart-shaped box of chocolates. This simple yet meaningful gesture has since become a staple of the holiday.

“Chocolate is universally loved, and compared to other high-ticket items, it’s relatively inexpensive,” Lazar said. “It’s expected as a show of affection, especially on Valentine’s Day.” With its smooth texture and rich flavor, chocolate has become the go-to gift for expressing love, whether it’s shared between partners, friends or family members.

At Lazar’s Chocolate, preparations for Valentine’s Day begin well in advance. The company’s reputation for quality and consistency means that it receives orders from all over the country, not just from Long Island.

“Fortunately, chocolate has a great shelf life, so we can prepare a lot in advance,” Lazar noted. “Our busiest days are the 13th and 14th of February, but we start receiving orders online early in the month and they just keep coming in.”

Adapting to trends and staying innovative

While Lazar’s Chocolate is known for its classic offerings, the family business has also embraced new trends to keep up with evolving customer tastes. This year, Lazar’s has created its version of the viral Dubai chocolate bar, made with pistachio butter and phyllo dough. This chocolate bar has taken social media by storm, particularly among younger customers.

“We’ve been making our version of the Dubai chocolate bar, and it’s created quite a buzz,” Lazar explained. “It’s not necessarily a product that’s better than what we typically make, but it’s different and it’s trending right now. It’s all about pop culture and we want to stay relevant with what’s popular.”

The viral chocolate bar trend has caught the attention of many and Lazar’s Chocolate has capitalized on the excitement surrounding the dessert. “We’ve had a great response to it,” Lazar said. “We’ve been getting a lot of orders for it; it’s exciting to see how trends can influence the chocolate world.”

Maintaining tradition and growing the brand

Despite embracing new trends, Lazar’s Chocolate remains committed to upholding the high standards of quality that have made the family business a Long Island favorite. From the hand-crafted chocolates to the customer-focused service, Lazar’s continues to provide the same level of care and attention to detail that its founder, David Lazar, instilled in the company decades ago.

Lazar’s recipes are tried and true, using only the best ingredients.

This commitment to quality has helped Lazar’s Chocolate expand its reach beyond Long Island, with orders now shipping nationwide.

“We’ve built a loyal customer base over the years, and it’s amazing to see how far the brand has spread,” Lazar remarked. “We send our chocolates all over the country every day; we’re excited to continue growing the business while maintaining the same family values that have been at the core of everything we do.”

Looking ahead: a sweet future for Lazar’s Chocolate

As Lazar’s prepares for another busy Valentine’s Day season, Rich Lazar and his family continue to build on the legacy of quality, craftsmanship and innovation.

From the classic Swiss-style recipes passed down from his grandfather to the exciting new creations like the viral Dubai chocolate bar, Lazar’s is poised to remain a favorite destination for chocolate lovers for years to come.

“We’ve been fortunate to have customers who have supported us for generations,” Lazar said.

For those looking to share the love this Valentine’s Day, Lazar’s Chocolate offers a variety of handcrafted treats, from classic favorites to the latest trendy chocolate bars. Whether near or far, Lazar’s continues to deliver sweet gifts that make every occasion a little bit sweeter.

Visit www.lazarschocolate.com for more information about Lazar’s Chocolate.