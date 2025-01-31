Town of Oyster Bay supports health initiative with National Wear Red Day

The Town of Oyster Bay will continue its annual tradition of supporting women’s health on Friday, Feb. 7 as the board of trustees encourages residents to wear red.

The town sent a letter on Jan. 28 to residents stating that it will continue to partner with the American Heart Association and Go Red for Women during American Heart Month in February. The initiative has taken place on the first Friday in February for several years in the Town of Oyster Bay.

“The Town Board and I are proud to help unify the Town for National Wear Red Day to come together and unleash a wave of red from the Atlantic Ocean to the Long Island Sound,” Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said. “As a nation, we must make every effort to reverse these statistics by supporting research and education initiatives.”

In 2004, cardiovascular disease claimed the lives of nearly 500,000 American women each year. That led the American Heart Association to create the Go Red For Women campaign in order to help raise awareness for the major health issue.

Go Red For Women provides information regarding women’s health and ways for local communities to spread awareness, like what the Town of Oyster Bay is doing.

“The Association’s work in local communities helps to create a world where people can live longer, healthier lives,” The American Heart Association said.

According to the organization, cardiovascular disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined, and it is the number one killed of new moms, accounting for more than one-third of maternal deaths. Go Red For Women also says that 10% to 20% of women will have a health issue during pregnancy. The organization says that most cardiac and stroke events can be prevented, as it provides people with lifestyle tips to promote better health in women.

The American Heart Association’s 2025 statistical report shows that in the most recent year for which final data is available (2022), the overall number of cardiovascular disease-related deaths in the U.S. was 941,652, an increase of more than 10,000 from the previous year.

“It is vital that we raise awareness about their potential lethality, especially in women,” Town Councilwoman Laura Maier said.

The American Heart Association’s Long Island office is located on Pinelawn Road in Melville, one of three offices in the state.