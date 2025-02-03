Great Neck Library extends photography exhibit by Christy Orquera through February

The Great Neck Library is showcasing the photography exhibit “Sky: A Visual Journey Through the Ever-Changing Canvas Above” by Christy Orquera, now extended through February. Located on the mezzanine level at 159 Bayview Ave. in Great Neck, the exhibit features an array of photographs taken by Orquera over the past decade, capturing the beauty and symbolism of the sky in various settings.

Orquera, who has spent nearly 50 years as a photography enthusiast, captures the sky’s powerful role in shaping our perception of the world. Whether it’s a tranquil blue expanse or dramatic storm clouds, the sky’s textures, lighting and colors infuse her images with emotion and energy.

“The sky can serve as a backdrop that frames subjects, emphasizing their significance or amplifying their isolation,” she said. Orquera’s work highlights how the sky enhances the mood and composition of every scene it graces.

Her photographs span a wide range of locations across the United States, including Anchorage, Alaska, San Francisco, Vermont, New Orleans and Long Island. Orquera’s deep connection to wide-open spaces comes from her time in the U.S. Navy, where she traveled the world aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Nimitz during the Gulf War era in the 1990s. This global perspective is reflected in her diverse collection of sky-focused images.

The exhibit invites visitors to reflect on the vastness of the sky, a feature often overlooked in our busy daily lives. Free and open to the public during regular library hours, the exhibit provides an opportunity to pause, appreciate and immerse oneself in the natural beauty that Orquera captures so skillfully. For more information, visit the Great Neck Library website at www.greatnecklibrary.org.