Manhasset Letter Carrier Eugene Leader honored for 34 years of service to USPS and community

Eugene Leader, a dedicated letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), is being honored as part of the postal service’s “Long-Haul Campaign,” recognizing his 34 years of service. A military veteran and long-time postal employee, Leader has become a familiar and reliable presence in the Manhasset community, delivering mail to both residents and businesses along the same route for more than a decade. His commitment to service has earned him praise from USPS officials and the local community alike.

Leader, a native of Saint Kitts in the Caribbean, began his career in the Army before transitioning to the Postal Service in 1990. Over the years, he balanced his military responsibilities with his duties as a letter carrier, traveling for his military service while maintaining his postal job. In 2007, Leader settled into his current route in Manhasset, where he has been serving the same 205 delivery points ever since. His postal route, a combination of residential and business addresses, requires him to both walk and drive, a type of route known as a dismount route.

“Our letter carriers, retail associates, and postmasters are the heartbeat of the neighborhoods they serve,” said John Tortorice, district manager of New York. “Eugene Leader exemplifies the commitment to public service and excellence we strive for,” he added, highlighting Leader’s impact on the community and the postal service’s dedication to excellence.

The postal service, which has been delivering mail to the American people for over 200 years, has a long and storied history of public service. Founded in 1775, the USPS has been responsible for connecting people across the nation, facilitating communication and ensuring the delivery of essential services. Postal workers like Leader have long been integral to maintaining these connections, providing reliable and efficient service even through challenging times.

Leader’s 34 years of service reflect the USPS’s dedication to its workforce and the essential role postal workers play in communities across the country. As a letter carrier, Leader has not only been responsible for delivering mail but also for being a familiar and trusted face in the neighborhoods he serves. Whether walking or driving along his route, Leader’s interactions with customers go beyond just delivering letters and packages.

“People are very chatty throughout the day,” he says of his route. “Very friendly.” These personal connections have made Leader’s job all the more rewarding, and the Manhasset community has come to rely on his consistent and personable service.

In addition to his postal career, Leader’s military service is a source of pride. He served in the U.S. Army for many years and remained active in the Army Reserve while working for the Postal Service. His ability to balance these demanding roles speaks to his dedication, discipline and commitment to serving his country and community. Over the years, he has developed a reputation as a hardworking and dependable professional, known for his punctuality and attention to detail.

Leader’s daily routine begins early, sorting and organizing mail at the USPS office on Maple Place in Manhasset by 8 a.m. He then heads out for his route, beginning delivery at 9:30 a.m. The mixture of residential and business addresses keeps his day varied, requiring him to switch between walking and driving as he delivers mail. His dismount route allows him to interact with customers throughout the day, building relationships with residents and business owners who look forward to his daily visits.

As he reflects on his career, Leader expresses gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community. Despite the long hours and physically demanding nature of the job, he finds fulfillment in the connections he’s made and the work he’s done.

“I like the job because it’s a way to help people,” he said, noting that the sense of community in Manhasset has made his route particularly enjoyable.

Leader, who has spent much of his life in Queens, has built a life around his career with the postal service. His work ethic and service to his country and community have made him a respected figure among his peers and the people he serves. With a lifetime of civil service behind him, Leader is now looking toward retirement, though he doesn’t have a specific date in mind.

“I’ll still go for walks,” he said. “But only if it’s nice out.”

As Leader prepares for the next chapter in his life, his legacy as a dedicated letter carrier is well established. His work with the postal service, along with his military service, is a testament to the commitment of postal workers across the nation who continue to serve their communities with dedication and pride. The “Long-Haul Campaign” recognition is just one of the many ways the postal service honors those who have dedicated their careers to connecting America one letter at a time.