Guests rejoice at Port Washington’s 18th annual SOUPer Bowl

Long Island foodies rejoinced at the 18th annual SOUPer Bowl hosted at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church hosted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce on Saturday.

SOUPer Bowl XVIII hosted a record number of participants who had the opportunity to sample different brews from 13 of the finest restaurants in Port Washington. Those participating restaurants included: Amalfi, Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace, Cactus Café, Finn MacCool’s, Flora’s Wine Bar & Restaurant, Fora Café, Ikedo Ramen, Lifestyle Café, Port Washington Diner, Sullivan’s Quay, The Wild Goose, Toscanini and Yummy Gyro.

Guests were encouraged to try a sample from each restaurant before casting their vote for the coveted award of best soup. Coming in first place in the peoples choice category was Tonkotsu Ramen from Ikedo Ramen. Potato Cheddar Jalapeno Soup from Cactus Café finished in second while Butternut Squash Soup from Lifestyle Café rounded out the top three.

Tonkotsu Ramen also claimed the gold medal in the kid’s choice category. Chicken Soup from Amalfi finished in second while last year’s champion, Greek Lemon Chicken Soup from Port Washington Diner, took third.

The Chamber of Commerce encouraged participants to bring nonperishable food items to donate local families in need.

Next year’s event is scheduled to take place on Feb. 7, 2026.