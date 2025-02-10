Recently sold on the North Shore: charming, spacious and move-in ready

Recently sold homes in Long Island reveal several common themes that highlight the area’s appeal for prospective homeowners. Let’s take a closer look at three homes sold on Feb. 7, each showcasing a distinct blend of comfort, convenience and charm.

A larger and more modern offering in Glen Cove, this five-bedroom, three-bath hi-ranch in the Strathmore Glen neighborhood at 6 Hitching Post Lane stands out for its spacious design and contemporary finishes.

Highlights include cathedral ceilings, skylights and hardwood floors, which enhance the open and airy atmosphere of the home. The gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar is a chef’s dream. The lower level includes a family room, additional bedrooms and a home office, with access to the fenced backyard featuring a tranquil goldfish pond.

This home’s unique offerings like the sunroom, ample living space and luxury finishes make it an ideal choice for large families or those who value both indoor and outdoor living spaces. Listed by Vivian Scalia-Dash and Lorna J. Mann at Douglas Elliman Real Estate and bought with Vivian Scalia-Dash and Kerri L. Kelly at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

This charming three-bedroom, one-bath Colonial home at 33 Avenue B in Port Washington epitomizes classic suburban living. Situated on a 7,000-square-foot lot, the property offers a spacious, move-in-ready environment for its new owners. The home features bright and airy rooms, classic architectural details and a large front porch, ideal for relaxation.

The large yard presents opportunities for expansion, while mature plantings enhance the home’s curb appeal. One of the home’s strongest features is its balance of privacy and convenience—located in a serene block, but still close to local amenities, schools and public transport. The property includes a two-car garage, which is a significant bonus.

This property highlights a desire for space, traditional aesthetics and easy access to modern conveniences. Listed by and bought with Timothy Serignese of Berkshire Hathaway.

In Glenwood Gardens, this four-bedroom, two-bath Cape Cod-style home at 34 Sylvia Street combines classic charm with ample space. The layout includes a formal living room with a fireplace, a dining room and an eat-in kitchen, perfect for both casual and formal gatherings. The basement provides a recreation room with a fireplace, adding a cozy touch.

The property’s private backyard, with a deck, offers outdoor enjoyment and the detached one-car garage enhances its appeal. This home emphasizes functionality, with a traditional Cape Cod aesthetic, while offering the potential for expansion and comfort in a quiet neighborhood.

Its warmth and inviting spaces are an excellent match for buyers seeking traditional design and intimate family living. Listed by John A. Langone at Daniel Gale Sothebys International Realty and bought with Meng Shi Fang of Sany Realty Group.

Common features

Across these three homes, certain elements unify them, illustrating what’s currently appealing in the local real estate market. Each property boasts a high degree of traditional design with modern upgrades.

Whether through Colonial charm, Cape Cod aesthetics or the open, airy design of a hi-ranch, these homes all mix classic elements with updated features. A focus on space is evident: ample yards, multiple bedrooms and generous living areas make these homes ideal for growing families or those seeking room for expansion.