Chinese Honor Society hosts series of Year of the Snake-themed events

Members of the Chinese Honor Society at Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School organized a series of Lunar New Year-themed events at the school.

Students and staff across the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District welcomed the Year of the Snake with Lunar New Year celebrations. At Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School, the Chinese Honor Society organized a series of activities and live performances to honor the holiday.

Throughout the week of Jan. 24, Chinese Honor Society students hosted an interactive cultural table outside the cafeteria, where students could learn about Lunar New Year traditions, participate in fun activities and test their knowledge with a short quiz.

Later in the week, students enjoyed live performances, including a “diabolo” (Chinese yo-yo) demonstration, a traditional lion dance, and a music performance. Additionally, the Chinese Honor Society created a handcrafted Lunar New Year display, adding a festive touch to the celebration.

The events, led by Chinese Honor Society adviser and Chinese language teacher Ellen Huang, provided a way for students to engage with and celebrate the spirit of this important holiday.