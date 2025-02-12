Suozzi introduces legislation to establish a National Museum of Italian American History

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi introduced legislation last week that would create a planning commission to examine the possibility of creating a Smithsonian Museum of Italian American History on the Washington Mall.

Suozzi co-sponsored the legislation alongside U.S. Rep. Michael Rulli, an Ohio Republican.

The National Museum of Italian American History Commission would be comprised of experts in museum planning and the immigrant experience in America. This bill would examine the feasibility of establishing, maintaining, funding, and operating a facility dedicated to the Italian American legacy as part of the Smithsonian Institution.

Suoizzi, a member of the Congressional Italian American Caucus, shared his excitement about this new legislation.

“As a first-generation Italian American, I am proud to introduce this legislation to begin the process of establishing a museum dedicated to the rich history and countless contributions of Italian Americans in our nation,” he said.

The legislation will be modeled after legislation that paved the way for the creation of various museums dedicated to the rich cultural history of other ethnic groups. These museums include the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Museum of the American Indian, the National Museum of Asian Art and Culture and the National Museum of the American Latino.

Rulli emphasized the importance of this legislation to him on a personal level.

“The journey of my family—beginning with Nicola and Frank Rulli, who immigrated from Calabria to build a new life—reflects the resilience, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit of so many Italian Americans,” he said. “This museum will preserve and celebrate those contributions, ensuring that future generations understand the profound impact Italian Americans have had on shaping our nation’s history and culture.”

This legislation has support from every major Italian American organization in the country, including 70 organizations in the COPOMIAO group and eight founding organizations in the Italian American Leadership Forum. It is also co-sponsored by every member of the Italian American Congressional Delegation’s leadership.

Suozzi expressed the success of his father, an Italian American immigrant.

“My father was born in Ruvo del Monte, Italy, and immigrated to the United States as a child,” said Suozzi. “Here, he served as a B-24 navigator in the U.S. Air Force during World War II, for which he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. He came home from the war and attended Harvard Law School on the G.I. bill. At 28 years old, he was elected City Court Judge in our hometown of Glen Cove, the youngest judge in the history of New York State.”

“His story, and the story of so many other Italian Americans of his generation, embodies the American dream and fulfills the very promise of this country,” he said. “These stories deserve a platform to be told.”